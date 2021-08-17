DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Financial Analysis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocuSign and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 CareCloud 0 0 4 0 3.00

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.89%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than DocuSign.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 38.45 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -382.33 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.09 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.46

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

Summary

CareCloud beats DocuSign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

