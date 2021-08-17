Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $10.88 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $294.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

