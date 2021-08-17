IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,154,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,166,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20.

