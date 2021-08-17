GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of GATX worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

