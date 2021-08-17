NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $122,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $102,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $391,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,435,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

