8,246 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 727.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

