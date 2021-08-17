NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23.

