NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 1,304.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLN opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

