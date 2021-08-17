RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $25,377.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RNG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

