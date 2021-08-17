Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

