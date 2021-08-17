Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
