American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp Sells 500 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $13,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.