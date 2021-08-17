Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTO opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $330.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

