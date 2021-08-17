Morgan Stanley Sells 36,789 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

