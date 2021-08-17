Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,167 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

ASMB opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

