Analysts Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

