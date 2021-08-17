Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $317.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.17. Schindler has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

