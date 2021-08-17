DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

