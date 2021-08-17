Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Truist from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

