NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 343 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.