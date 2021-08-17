iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $31,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 264,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

