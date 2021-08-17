Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,800 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of NetApp worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NetApp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 50.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

