Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.90 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,724,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.