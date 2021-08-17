VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

