Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

