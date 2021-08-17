5,300 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,276,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

CRS opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

