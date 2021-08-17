The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 76.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

