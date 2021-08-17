Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.