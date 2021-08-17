Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,500 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

