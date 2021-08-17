Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Gold by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Gold by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

New Gold stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

