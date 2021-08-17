Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

