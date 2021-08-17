Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

