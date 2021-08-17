Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 540,965 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $36,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

