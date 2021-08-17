Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 11,878 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 262.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 281,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

NYSE AJG opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

