Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

