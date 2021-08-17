Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,545 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 273.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.