Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $12,307,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 78.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.08.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,274. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

