Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,725 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $232.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.57 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.