Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

