Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.71.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

