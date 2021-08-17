Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

