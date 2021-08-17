Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,690,630 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

