GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

GOVX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

