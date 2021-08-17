Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,000 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the July 15th total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

