OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About OriginClear
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.