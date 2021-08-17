OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

