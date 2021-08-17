PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+40.7% versus +25.1%). Of late, higher energy production and lower lifting costs have been supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment. In fact, PetroChina's upstream unit posted 4.1% increase in production in 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.3% from what it averaged in the previous 12-month period. However, last year’s historic oil price crash hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity prices make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and reduce dependence on mature domestic areas. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth warrants a cautious stance.”

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE PTR opened at $42.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetroChina (PTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.