Gerry Keller Sells 124 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,558.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

