Gerry Keller Sells 124 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,558.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.56.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
