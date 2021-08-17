Relx’s (RLXXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

