Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

