Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 200.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $908.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

