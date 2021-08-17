Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $142,000 in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 840,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

